Mumbai Metro Gold Line approved: 35 km high-speed airport link, 20 stations & 30-min travel time | All you need to know

In a significant infrastructure development, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday, formally approved the ambitious Mumbai Metro Line 8, commonly referred to as the "Gold Line." The project, estimated at Rs 22,862 crores, will offer the first ever direct high-speed connectivity between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and the newly operational Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while making the announcement regarding the approval, said that the project will be fast-tracked, with officials being asked to complete the land acquisition process in six months and the construction process in just 3.5 years.

The route: 35 km, 20 stations, and a 30-minute commute

The Gold Line is set to transform the face of transportation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), reducing travel time between the two airports from the existing 90-minute road journey to a short 30 minutes.

Total Length : 34.89 km

: 34.89 km Underground Section : 9.25 km (6 stations from CSMIA T2 to Ghatkopar East)

: 9.25 km (6 stations from CSMIA T2 to Ghatkopar East) Elevated Stretch : 25.64 km (14 stations from Ghatkopar West to Navi Mumbai)

: 25.64 km (14 stations from Ghatkopar West to Navi Mumbai) Expected Ridership: More than 10 lakh passengers per day by 2031.

Comprehensive station list

The corridor will feature 20 strategic stations, integrating with six other Metro lines and the suburban rail network:

CSMIA Terminal 2

Phoenix Mall

SG Barve Marg

Kurla

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)

Garodia Nagar

Baiganwadi

Mankhurd

Vashi

Sanpada

Juinagar

LP Junction

Nerul 1

Nerul 2

Seawoods

Apollo Hospital

Sagar Sangam (Interchange with Navi Mumbai Metro)

Targhar

NMIA West

NMIA Terminal 2

The PPP Model: Financing the Rs 22,862 crore project

After the success of the Mumbai Metro Line 1 project, the Gold Line project will be implemented through the Public-Private Partnership model.

Viability Gap Funding (VGF): 40% to be shared equally by the state and central governments. (20% each)

Private Investment: The remaining 60% will be contributed by the private company that wins the contract.

The project will be headed by CIDCO in collaboration with the private sector, abandoning the previous plan of a joint venture with MMRDA.

