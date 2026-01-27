Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3010984https://zeenews.india.com/india/metro-line-8-gold-line-approval-route-stations-2026-3010984.html
NewsIndiaMumbai Metro Gold Line approved: 35 km high-speed airport link, 20 stations & 30-min travel time | All you need to know
MUMBAI METRO

Mumbai Metro Gold Line approved: 35 km high-speed airport link, 20 stations & 30-min travel time | All you need to know

The Maharashtra Cabinet has cleared the ₹22,862 crore Mumbai-Navi Mumbai Airport Metro (Gold Line). See the full list of 20 stations, the 3.5-year completion timeline, and how it slashes CSMIA-NMIA travel time to 30 minutes.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 08:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mumbai Metro Gold Line approved: 35 km high-speed airport link, 20 stations & 30-min travel time | All you need to knowREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

In a significant infrastructure development, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday, formally approved the ambitious Mumbai Metro Line 8, commonly referred to as the "Gold Line." The project, estimated at Rs 22,862 crores, will offer the first ever direct high-speed connectivity between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and the newly operational Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while making the announcement regarding the approval, said that the project will be fast-tracked, with officials being asked to complete the land acquisition process in six months and the construction process in just 3.5 years.

The route: 35 km, 20 stations, and a 30-minute commute

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Gold Line is set to transform the face of transportation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), reducing travel time between the two airports from the existing 90-minute road journey to a short 30 minutes.

  • Total Length: 34.89 km
  • Underground Section: 9.25 km (6 stations from CSMIA T2 to Ghatkopar East)
  • Elevated Stretch: 25.64 km (14 stations from Ghatkopar West to Navi Mumbai)
  • Expected Ridership: More than 10 lakh passengers per day by 2031.

Comprehensive station list

The corridor will feature 20 strategic stations, integrating with six other Metro lines and the suburban rail network:

  • CSMIA Terminal 2
  • Phoenix Mall
  • SG Barve Marg
  • Kurla
  • Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)
  • Garodia Nagar
  • Baiganwadi
  • Mankhurd
  • Vashi
  • Sanpada
  • Juinagar
  • LP Junction
  • Nerul 1
  • Nerul 2
  • Seawoods
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Sagar Sangam (Interchange with Navi Mumbai Metro)
  • Targhar
  • NMIA West
  • NMIA Terminal 2

The PPP Model: Financing the Rs 22,862 crore project

After the success of the Mumbai Metro Line 1 project, the Gold Line project will be implemented through the Public-Private Partnership model.

Viability Gap Funding (VGF): 40% to be shared equally by the state and central governments. (20% each)

Private Investment: The remaining 60% will be contributed by the private company that wins the contract.

The project will be headed by CIDCO in collaboration with the private sector, abandoning the previous plan of a joint venture with MMRDA.

ALSO READCold wave alert Jan 28: North India braced for frost and sub-zero winds after snowfall

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

JEE Main 2026
JEE Main 2026: What rank do you need for CSE in IITs, NITs & IIITs?
India
How India, EU Mobility Pact eases study, research, work options for Indians
India Nipah Outbreak
Nipah virus in India: Expert says no vaccine yet, no cases in Thailland
India-EU FTA talks
India-EU FTA 'mother of all deals' concluded: Why the pact wasn't signed today
India EU FTA
16 states missing from India-EU FTA trade deal? Goyal's export map sparks row
Viral video
Viral: Creator sells Maggi in mountains, earnings he made shocked netizens
noida rain
Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain and hailstorm in Noida? Check IMD alert
Shefali Bagga
Shefali Bagga net worth and car collection: Income, luxury cars & dating buzz
India EU FTA
'No ordinary diplomatic visit': PM Modi hails India-EU alignment
New Delhi
India-EU FTA to unlock Rs 6.4 lakh crore exports for Indian states