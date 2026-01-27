Mumbai Metro Gold Line approved: 35 km high-speed airport link, 20 stations & 30-min travel time | All you need to know
The Maharashtra Cabinet has cleared the ₹22,862 crore Mumbai-Navi Mumbai Airport Metro (Gold Line). See the full list of 20 stations, the 3.5-year completion timeline, and how it slashes CSMIA-NMIA travel time to 30 minutes.
Trending Photos
In a significant infrastructure development, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday, formally approved the ambitious Mumbai Metro Line 8, commonly referred to as the "Gold Line." The project, estimated at Rs 22,862 crores, will offer the first ever direct high-speed connectivity between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and the newly operational Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while making the announcement regarding the approval, said that the project will be fast-tracked, with officials being asked to complete the land acquisition process in six months and the construction process in just 3.5 years.
The route: 35 km, 20 stations, and a 30-minute commute
The Gold Line is set to transform the face of transportation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), reducing travel time between the two airports from the existing 90-minute road journey to a short 30 minutes.
- Total Length: 34.89 km
- Underground Section: 9.25 km (6 stations from CSMIA T2 to Ghatkopar East)
- Elevated Stretch: 25.64 km (14 stations from Ghatkopar West to Navi Mumbai)
- Expected Ridership: More than 10 lakh passengers per day by 2031.
Comprehensive station list
The corridor will feature 20 strategic stations, integrating with six other Metro lines and the suburban rail network:
- CSMIA Terminal 2
- Phoenix Mall
- SG Barve Marg
- Kurla
- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)
- Garodia Nagar
- Baiganwadi
- Mankhurd
- Vashi
- Sanpada
- Juinagar
- LP Junction
- Nerul 1
- Nerul 2
- Seawoods
- Apollo Hospital
- Sagar Sangam (Interchange with Navi Mumbai Metro)
- Targhar
- NMIA West
- NMIA Terminal 2
The PPP Model: Financing the Rs 22,862 crore project
After the success of the Mumbai Metro Line 1 project, the Gold Line project will be implemented through the Public-Private Partnership model.
Viability Gap Funding (VGF): 40% to be shared equally by the state and central governments. (20% each)
Private Investment: The remaining 60% will be contributed by the private company that wins the contract.
The project will be headed by CIDCO in collaboration with the private sector, abandoning the previous plan of a joint venture with MMRDA.
ALSO READ | Cold wave alert Jan 28: North India braced for frost and sub-zero winds after snowfall
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv