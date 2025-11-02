Mexico: At Least 23 Dead, Including Children, and 11 Injured In Hermosillo Store Fire

In a tragic incident, a massive fire at a general store in Hermosillo, the capital of Mexico’s Sonora state, claimed 23 lives, including several minors, and injured 11 others, officials said.

As per ANI reports citing CNN reports, Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo confirmed the tragedy in a video statement on Saturday.

"So far, there are reports of 23 people dead and 11 injured who are being treated at different hospitals in the city. Unfortunately, among the victims are minors. The incident has left deep sadness among all the people of Sonora," the governor said, as quoted by CNN.

According to local media citing Mexican Red Cross President Carlos Freaner, the victims included 12 women, five men, four boys, and two girls.

The fire broke out at a Waldo’s discount store branch in downtown Hermosillo. Although emergency crews responded swiftly, the blaze’s intensity hampered rescue operations. The Sonora Public Security Secretariat ruled out arson or any deliberate attack, while investigations into the cause continue, ANI reported, citing CNN.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum extended her condolences to the victims’ families and directed Interior Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez to dispatch federal assistance to Sonora.

"My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the people who died in the fire that occurred in a store in downtown Hermosillo," Sheinbaum said in a post on X, adding, "I have been in contact with the governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo, to provide support as needed."