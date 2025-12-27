'MGNREGA Discontinuation', SIR, Hindus Lynching In Bangladesh - What Was Discussed In CWC Meeting?

CWC Meeting: A Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was conducted on Saturday, and it was attended by the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, and several top leaders.

Others who attended the CWC meeting included Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former MP Salman Khurshid, MPs Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, and Rajeev Shukla.

'Discontinuation Of MGNREGA'

Addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi, Kharge said a nationwide movement, 'MGNREGA Action Plan', is needed to oppose the government decision to "discontinue" the rural job scheme.

IANS quoted him as saying, "This should be strongly opposed in every corner of the country. Because earlier, in January 2015, when the Modi government amended the land acquisition law to suit corporate interests, Congress members took to the streets, forcing the government to retreat."

Preparation For Upcoming Polls

Kharge called party members to start working unitedly for the upcoming Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry Assembly elections in April-May 2026.

Kharge On SIR Issue

Kharge also flagged the issue of "voter deletion" during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in nine states and three UTs.

ANI reported that the Congress leader backing Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's campaigns against alleged "vote theft" said that SIR is a "conspiracy to restrict" democratic rights.

"Today, SIR is a matter of serious concern. It is a well-thought-out conspiracy to restrict democratic rights. Rahulji has repeatedly presented evidence of 'vote theft' before the country with facts and examples," Kharge said during his opening remark at the CWC meet.

"The collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission is well-known to all. Therefore, we must ensure that the names of our voters are not deleted," he stated.

Kharge Condemns Attacks On Hindus And Minorities In Bangladesh

Kharge condemned the attacks on Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh and also drew attention to the alleged attempts by workers and organisations linked to the BJP and RSS to disturb communal harmony on Christmas that have globally tarnished the country’s image.

(with agencies' inputs)