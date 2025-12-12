MGNREGA To Be Renamed 'Pujya Bapu Rural Employment Guarantee Bill 2025' By Union Cabinet

At present, a cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking place. The Union Cabinet might soon approve a proposal for a name change for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005, or MGNREGA. According to government sources, it would be renamed as the ‘Pujya Bapu Rural Employment Guarantee Bill 2025.’

The proposed change in name is viewed as an attempt to not only introduce a new identity for the premier employment guarantee programme but also expand its ambit.

Focus on Education Reform Also on Agenda

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Along with renaming MGNREGA, another bill that will be cleared by the Cabinet would be the Vikas Bharat Shiksha Adhisthan Bill 2025, indicating a major move ahead on realizing major changes in the education sector.

The Importance of MGNREGA

MGNREGA has always been among the most essential social security programs implemented by the government for combating poverty and generating employment opportunities within rural India:

Legal Guarantee: The Act contains a legal guarantee that any rural family will be guaranteed 100 days of unskilled manual wage employment per year.

Welfare Impact: As a rights-based intervention, the project ensures transparency and timely payment of wages, as well as provisions for social audits.

Pandemic Role: The role it had during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic was critical as it took on a large number of migrant workers who had gone back and offered a safety net for the economy. It has also been successful in making more women participate in employment as it offered employment opportunities near home.

ALSO READ | Shivraj Patil: The Controversial Personality Who Changed Clothes During 26/11 Attacks Three Times In Two Hours And Termed Gita As 'Jihad'