In a significant move, the Ministry of Home Affairs banned the Awami Action Committee (AAC), led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM), led by Masroor Abbas Ansari, for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

In two separate notifications, the Home Ministry stated that both organizations are involved in activities that threaten the sovereignty, integrity, and security of India.

According to the notifications, members of AAC and JKIM have been supporting terrorist activities, propagating anti-India narratives, and mobilizing funds for secessionist movements in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has also accused the groups of inciting violence, promoting disaffection against the Indian state, and encouraging armed resistance.

Invoking Section 3 of the UAPA, the government has imposed a five-year ban on AAC and JKIM, effective immediately. The notification stated that the ban is necessary to prevent the groups from further engaging in activities detrimental to India's national security.

This move is seen as a major crackdown to curb separatism and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti condemns MHA ban in a post on X, “MHA’s banning of Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee ( AAC ) headed by Mirwaiz Ummer Farooq and Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) headed by Mohammad Abbas Ansari is another blow to Kashmir’s social and political landscape. Suppressing dissent will only deepen tensions rather than resolve them. The J&K government must intervene to stop such actions. Democracy is about more than elections - it’s about protecting citizens’ fundamental rights. While silencing Kashmir’s voices may serve BJP’s political agenda, it undermines the very Constitution that safeguards these rights. The central government must reassess its approach and move away from heavy-handed tactics.”