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  • /MHA designates 23 Pak-based individuals linked to JeM, LeT as 'terrorists' under UAPA

MHA designates 23 Pak-based individuals linked to JeM, LeT as 'terrorists' under UAPA

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has designated 23 Pakistan-based operatives linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba as terrorists under the UAPA for their alleged involvement in infiltration, recruitment, arms supply and terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 11:47 AM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
MHA designates 23 Pak-based individuals linked to JeM, LeT as 'terrorists' under UAPA
Image Credit: ANI

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