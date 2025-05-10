MHA Directs Media Channels To Stop Using Air Raid Sirens In Broadcasts

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tension at the India-Pakistan border, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory to all media channels to refrain from using Civil Defence Air Raid Sirens sounds in their programs other than community awareness drives. As per an advisory from Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards under MHA, "In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 3 (1) (w) (i) of the Civil Defence Act, 1968, all media channels are hereby requested to refrain from using Civil Defence Air Raid Sirens sounds in their programs other than for educating the community."

The advisory notes, "The routine use of sirens may likely reduce the sensitivity of civilians towards the Air Raid Sirens and civilians may have misunderstood it as a routine matter, used by the media channels, during the actual air raids. Looking forward to your kind support in augmenting the Civil Defence preparedness in terms of the Civil Defence Act, 1968." Earlier on Saturday, India categorically rejected Pakistan's malicious misinformation campaign, which falsely claimed the destruction of critical Indian military assets and infrastructure.

Addressing a joint press conference by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh highlighted Pakistan's attempts to spread disinformation about damage caused to the S-400 system at Adhampur, airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa, Brahmos space at Nagrota, and artillery-gun positions in Dehrangyari and Chandigarh, among other allegations. She emphasised that India unequivocally rejects these false narratives, which are part of a broader strategy to undermine India's military capabilities and instil fear among the public."

Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system at Adhampur, destruction of airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa, Brahmos space at Nagrota, and Arti-gun positions in Dehrangyari and Chandigarh forward ammunition depot, with heavy damages to other military stations being propagated across social media," she said. "India unequivocally rejects these false narratives being spread by Pakistan," the Wing Commander added.

Alongside the disinformation campaign, Singh added that Pakistan has escalated its military actions along the Line of Control (LoC), attempting multiple air intrusions using drones and conducting shelling with heavy-calibre artillery guns, which have threatened civilian infrastructure and resulted in civilian casualties. She noted the Indian Army's effective and proportionate response, causing extensive damage to the Pakistan Army in retaliation.

"Along the Line of Control, Pakistan has also attempted multiple air intrusions using drones and conducted shelling using heavy-calibre artillery guns, threatening civilians' infrastructure and killing civilians... Heavy exchange of artillery, mortar, and small arms fire in the Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors has continued... The Indian Army has responded effectively and proportionately, causing extensive damage to the Pakistan Army," she said.

Debunking claims of Pakistani propaganda, Wing Commander Singh also showed time-stamped images of the Indian air bases undamaged. Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 to enhance the effectiveness of civil defence. The measures to be undertaken include operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens and training of civilians, students, and others on Civil Defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

In a letter to Chief Secretaries, the Union Home Ministry said the exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of Civil Defence mechanisms across states and Union Territories. The exercise is planned up to the village level. "Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to organise Civil Defence Exercise and rehearsal across 244 categorised Civil Defence Districts of the country on May 7, 2025," the letter said.