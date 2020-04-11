MHA directs states, UTs to provide necessary police security to medical fraternity fighting coronavirus COVID-19

In view of reported incidents of harassment of doctors and medical staff, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday directed the police to provide necessary security to them in hospitals and at places where patients who have been diagnosed with coronavirus COVID-19 or where suspected cases are quarantined.

The MHA has also been communicated to provide necessary police security to doctors and medical staff who visit places to conduct screening of people to find out symptoms of the disease. The Centre has condemned and expressed distress at the instances of attacks on the doctors and medical staff adding that such cases need to be dealt with firmly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the criticality of the next three to four weeks for determining the impact of the steps taken till now to contain the COVID-19, adding that teamwork is the key to facing the challenge. He observed that the combined effort of the Centre and the states has definitely helped reduce the impact of COVID-19 but since the situation is rapidly evolving, constant vigilance is paramount.

The PM interacted with the chief ministers of all states via video conferencing to strategize ahead for tackling COVID-19. This was the third such interaction of the Prime Minister with CMs, the earlier ones had been held on April 2 and March 20.

He categorically assured that India has adequate supplies of essential medicines and said that measures are being taken to ensure the availability of protective gear and critical equipment for all front-line workers. He also gave a stern message against black marketing and hoarding.

Prime Minister talked about strengthening healthcare infrastructure and reaching out to patients through telemedicine. He also suggested that direct marketing for farm produce can be incentivised to prevent crowding in mandis, for which model APMC laws should be reformed swiftly. Such steps will help farmers sell products at their doorstep.

Talking about the economic challenges, Prime Minister said that the crisis is an opportunity to become self-reliant and turn the nation into an economic powerhouse.

The CMs provided feedback about the COVID positive cases in their respective states, steps taken by then to maintain social distancing, ramp up healthcare infrastructure, mitigate difficulties of migrants and maintain the supply of essentials. They suggested that lockdown should be extended by two weeks. They also sought financial and fiscal assistance from the Contre to boost their resources in this fight against the pandemic.