Amitabh Thakur

MHA gives compulsory retirement to famous UP IPS officer Amitabh Thakur

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given a compulsory retirement to IPS officer Amitabh Thakur

According to reports, a written order issued by the Home Ministry said that Thakur has been given retirement even before completion of service with immediate effect in the public interest.

The Home Ministry order said that Thakur was not found fit to be retained for the remaining tenure of his service.

The controversial IOS officer himself took to Twitter to inform that he has been given a compulsory retirement by the Home Ministry. 

 

 

He further shared that he had just received the VRS order, stating that the government no longer needs his services and hence given a premature retirement.

