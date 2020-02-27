MHA issues notice to Bangladeshi student, who allegedly took part in anti-CAA protest, to leave India

Birbhum: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a notice to a Bangladeshi student, who was allegedly a part of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest, to leave India. This comes in the wake of an anti-CAA protest that took place in the Birbhum district of West Bengal by Left-wing student protestors, in which the female student, Apsara Anika Mim, also took part.

The protest took place on January 8 and Left-wing students of Vishva-Bharti University held a protest in front of the Vishva Bharti's central office. Anika is a first-year student of Silpa Sadan. On the basis of this, the MHA sent a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asking Anika to leave the country within 15 days.

However, the Left-wing student, Somnath Sau have claimed that Anika was not involved in the protests. The incident came to light after pictures of her protesting went viral on social media.

CPM leader Mohammad Salim has questioned the move of Visva Bharti University and said, "It is utterly wrong to ask the student to leave the country. There is no written law where it is mentioned that foreign students can't be a part of protests." He added, "The Centre is scared of the students and the students can be a part of protests but they can't join a political group."