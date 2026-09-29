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Two MHA officials arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell over FCRA registration bribery scandal

Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two Ministry of Home Affairs accounts officials for allegedly demanding bribes to fast-track FCRA registration approvals.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 02:13 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 02:13 PM IST
Two MHA officials arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell over FCRA registration bribery scandal
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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