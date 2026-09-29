/Two MHA officials arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell over FCRA registration bribery scandal

Two officials working in accounts of the Ministry of Home Affairs have been apprehended by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, based on actionable intelligence provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, in relation to bribery demands for speedy registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act.
Federal and local law enforcement authorities arrested the two officials of the MHA in New Delhi during a sting operation on September 28. The first suspect belongs to the Foreigners Division of the MHA, whereas the second one works in the Pay and Accounts Office after having served his tenure in the Foreigners Division of the MHA.
Based on the initial investigation reports of the Ministry, it is found that both the officials made contact with the troubled association and demanded illegal money in return for processing of their registration documents. It is being investigated whether there was a syndicate of the two officials and whether they had processed approvals and renewals for many associations using such means.
Home Ministry made a strict warning after the arrests, stating the ministry’s zero tolerance for corruption and clarifying that stringent criminal and departmental steps are being taken. The officials stressed that all the applications, submissions, and renewals under FCRA are processed solely through the online digital portal.
None of the third-party agents or brokers is authorised to help in processing or speeding up any kind of FCRA services. This is because the system, regulated through the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act of 2010, manages the flow of foreign money to Indian NGOs, firms, and organizations.
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