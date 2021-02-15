MHA releases IB ACIO admit card, take official mock test here

The Ministry of Home (MHA) has released a number of mock tests for the upcoming recruitment exam for the Intelligence Bureau’ Assistant Central Intelligence Officers (IB ACIO).

This year IB ACIO exam will be held for filling 2,000 vacancies in the Intelligence Bureau.

Here is the link to IB ACIO mock test- IB ACIO Mock Test

The qualifying mark for the exam is 35 marks for unreserved category, 34 for the candidates belonging to OBC and EWS category and 33 for SC and ST categories.

MHA has also released the Intelligence Bureau's Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Tier-I 2021 exam date and admit card on its official website at www.mha.gov.in.

The IB ACIO Tier-I 2021 Exam is scheduled to commence from February 18. The last date for the exam will be February 20. The exam will be conducted in 3 shifts each day at various centers across the nation.

The successful applicants of IB ACIO 2021 can check their admit cards and other details like exam time, date, venue by using their registration number and password.

After downloading the admit cards the candidates are requested to read all the instructions carefully. Designated shift timings for the IB ACIO 2021 Tier-I exam will be notified to the candidate two days prior to the exam date.

