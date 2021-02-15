MHA releases IB ACIO exam date, here is link to download admit card

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the Intelligence Bureau's Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Tier-I 2021 exam date and admit card on its official website at www.mha.gov.in.

The IB ACIO Tier-I 2021 Exam is scheduled to commence from February 18. The last date for the exam will be February 20. The exam will be conducted in 3 shifts each day at various centers across the nation.

The successful applicants of IB ACIO 2021 can check their admit cards and other details like exam time, date, venue by using their registration number and password.

Here is how to download IB ACIO 2021 Tier-I admit card:

Step 1: The link to download IB ACIO 2021 admit card is available at www.mha.gov.in

Step 2: At MHA homepage, click on the pdf link for IB ACIO recruitment 2021

Step 3: In the new window, click on the registered candidates’ tab

Step 4: A pdf will be open, copy the link in a new window

Step 5: Enter your login credentials

Step 6. Click on the admit card tab

Step 7. Download your admit card for here and take a print out of it

You can also download the admit card directly from this link: IB ACIO Tier- I Exam 2021admit card

After downloading the admit cards the candidates are requested to read all the instructions carefully. Designated shift timings for the IB ACIO 2021 Tier-I exam will be notified to the candidate two days prior to the exam date.