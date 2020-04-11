MHA writes to West Bengal govt over gross violation of COVID-19 lockdown measures, seeks report

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday (April 11) wrote to the West Bengal government asking for dilution of lockdown alleging severe violation by people in view of exceptions being provided by the state government. The letter written to the Central Secretariat cleary states that areas like Rajabazar, Narkel Danga, Topsia, Metiabruz are witnessing widescale violation of lockdown and social distancing.

The letter also stated that the police in the state has been allowing to hold religious congregations; whereas free ration are being distributed not through the institutional delivery system but by political leaders, thus resulting in a spread of coronavirus infection.

Requesting the state government led by Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee to take strict action in the matter, the letter by MHA also sought a report to be furnished to the ministry on urgent. "It is further requested to take measures to prevent reoccurance of such violations in future," it stated.

West Bengal has so far recorded five deaths and 116 positive cases of coronavirus. Out of these, there are 89 active cases, while 22 people have recovered.