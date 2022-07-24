MHCET 2022: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 admit cards have been released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell on the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHCET admit card is issued for courses such as LLB-five years integrated course, MCA, BPEd, MEd and BEd- MEd three-year integrated course etc. MHT CET admit card 2022 can be downloaded by entering their login credentials such as application number and password.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of their admit cards once they are released to carry with them to their respective exam centres.

MHCET 2022: Here is how to download the admit card

- Go to the official MHCET website -- cetcell.mahacet.org

- Click on the link that says MAH MBA, MMS CET 2022 Admit Card.

- Type in the application number and password to log in.

- MHCET admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

The MHCET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held from August 2 to August 25 in two shifts -- morning and noon. Candidates are required to carry a MAH CET admit card hard copy and a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. Candidates should also paste their passport-size photo on the admit card. Candidate will not allowed to write the MHCET 2022 exam without the MHT CET admit card.

Once the admit card is released, the steps to download as well as the direct links will be updated here for the benefit of the candidates.