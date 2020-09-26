MHT CET 2020 admit card released: Everything you want to know about it

NEW DELHI: The admit card of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020 for Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group has been released on Saturday (September 26) at the Maharashtra CET official website. Candidates who registered for the exam can download it from mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

Candidates can also download the MHT CET admit card from mahacet.org website. The entrance examination will be conducted from October 1-9. The exams for physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) will be held on 1, 2 October and 4-9 October. The exams for physics, chemistry, mathematics will be held from 12-16 October and 19-20 October.

The college entrance exams will be divided into three papers, with a total of 250 questions. On clearing the exam, candidates will be required to appear for counselling rounds.

The MHT-CET or Common Entrance Test is an annual entrance exam conducted by the Maharashtra government. It is conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education. The degree courses of the following streams are mainly accounted for in this entrance exam: Engineering and Pharmacy.

The MH CET 2020 exam was earlier scheduled to be held in April, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.

MHT CET admit card 2020 carries information like exam date and time, MHT CET exam centre address, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with covid-19 guidelines.

It is mandatory for candidates appearing for MHT CET to carry their admit card to exam hall. More than 5.3 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the MHT CET 2020 examination. Around 2.8 lakh candidates have registered for the PCB group out of which 2.5 lakh candidates have registered for the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) group.

B.Pharm eligibility criteria in Maharashtra for first-year admissions:

Common criteria for Maharashtra State Candidature Candidates and All India Candidature Candidates include:

Candidates need to have passed their 10+2 aka 12th standard, with science stream.

Candidates need to have an aggregate of 50% in the qualifying exam with mandatory subjects like Physics, Chemistry with Mathematics or Biology. However, reserved category candidates from Maharashtra need to have a 45% aggregate score in these subjects.

Specific eligibility criteria for admission to B.Pharma course in Maharashtra:

Maharashtra State candidature students - Candidates need to have a non-zero score in the CET exam that is conducted by Maharastra state.

All India Candidates - Candidates who want to apply for admission into B Pharm course in Maharashtra need to have a non-zero score in NEET or equivalent CET exam. NEET score would be given preference over any other CET exam.

NRI/ OCI/ PIO, Children of Indian workers in the Gulf countries, Foreign National - Candidates need to have an aggregate of at least 50 % marks in the PCB or PCM.

Candidates need to follow any other additional criteria that may be introduced in future by the appropriate authority as defined under the Act.

Here's the step to download MHT CET Admit Card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says "MHT CET admit card 2020 download link".

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials.

Step 5: Click on the submit option.

Step 6: Your "MHT CET Admit Card 2020" will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download it and take a printout for future reference.