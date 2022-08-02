MHT CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET 2022 admit card for the physics, chemistry and biology (PCB) entrance exams. Candidates who have registered for the Maharashtra common entrance test 2022 will be able to download the MHT CET 2022 admit card from the official website, mhtcet2022.mahacet.org. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org or the exam portal mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2022 for PCB group; Here is how to download the admit card

- Candidates can follow the steps given below to view and download the MHT CET admit card from the official website, mahacet.org 2022.

- Visit the MHT CET official website, mhtcet2022.mahacet.org

- Click on the “MHT CET admit card 2022 for PCB group” download link.

- Enter the application number and password.

- MHT CET hall ticket 2022 will be displayed on a new page.

- Check all details in the hall ticket.

- Download the MHT CET 2022 admit card for future reference.

ALSO READ: UPSC Mains 2022 BIG UPDATE

The board will conduct the entrance exam for PCB group from August 12 to 20, 2022 and for PCM group, it will take place from August 5 to 11. The MHT CET 2022 admit cards for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group has already been made available on July 26.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET in an annual entrance examination conducted by the Maharashtra Government.