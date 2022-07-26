NewsIndia
MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM RELEASED at mahacet.org- Direct link to download admit card here

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 Admit Card released on July 26, 2022, scroll down for the direct link.

MHT CET Admit Card 2022: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 Admit Card released on July 26, 2022 for PCM courses. Candidates can access their admit cards at the official website, mhtcet2022.mahacet.org. MHT CET exams for the PCM group will be held between August 5 and August 11, 2022, while MHT CET exams for the PCB group will be held between August 12 and August 20,2022.

The MHT-CET was previously scheduled to take place from June 11 to June 28. The Maharashtra government postponed the MHT-CET because the dates clashed with other exams. The exams were postponed because the original dates clashed with the new IIT JEE dates (Joint Entrance Exam). ALSO READ: TS ICET 2022 exams from tomorrow, check important instructions here icet.tsche.ac.in

Direct link to download admit card 

MHT CET 2022 admit card: Here’s how to download 

Step 1: Visit mhtcet2022.mahacet.org 2022 to access the official MHT CET website. 

Step 2: Select the link for the MHT CET admission card. 

 Step 3: Candidates must enter application number and password in the candidate portal. 

 Step 4: The MHT CET 2022 admit card will show up on the screen. 

 Step 5:Take a printout of the MHT CET 2022 admission card after reviewing all the information. 

MHT CET 2022; direct link to download admit card here

Candidates should go over all of the information on their MHT CET 2022 admission card thoroughly. Candidates should contact the authorities immediately if there is a discrepancy or error in the information on their MHT CET admission card. If candidates have questions about their MHT CET hall ticket 2022 details, the authorities will send them an undertaking form to complete.

 

