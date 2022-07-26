MHT CET Admit Card 2022: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 Admit Card will be releasing today, on July 26, 2022 for PCM courses. Candidates can access their admit cards at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org, the official website. The MHT CET for the PCM group will take place between August 5 and August 11, 2022, while the exams for the PCB group will take place between August 12 and August 20,2022.

Previously, the MHT-CET was scheduled to take place from June 11 to June 28. The Maharashtra government delayed the MHT-CET because the exam dates clashed with those of other exams. The decision to postpone the exams was made because the original dates clashed with the new IIT JEE dates (Joint Entrance Exam). ALSO READ: JEE Main 2022 Admit Card released for Paper 2 on jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link to download here

MHT CET 2022 admit card: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit mhtcet2022.mahacet.org 2022 to access the official MHT CET website.

Step 2: Select the link for the MHT CET admission card.

Step 3: Candidates must enter application number and password in the candidate portal.

Step 4: The MHT CET 2022 admit card will show up on the screen.

Step 5:Take a printout of the MHT CET 2022 admission card after reviewing all the information.

MHT CET 2022: Important dates

Title Details MHT CET 2022 admit card (PCM) July 26, 2022 (TODAY) MHT CET admit card 2022 release time Likely by 2 pm Official website mahacet.org MHT CET PCM exam dates August 5 to 11, 2022

Candidates should carefully review all of the information on their MHT CET 2022 admission card. If there is a discrepancy or error in the information on their MHT CET admission card, candidates should contact the authorities immediately. If candidates have issues with their MHT CET hall ticket 2022 details, the authorities will provide them with an undertaking form to fill out.

According to Uday Samant, the state Higher and Technical Education Minister, the performance of students in Class 12 and the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Maharashtra will be considered equally when determining the merit list for undergraduate professional and technical courses beginning in the next academic year.