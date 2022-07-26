NewsIndia
ITI MERIT LIST 2022

MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM releasing TODAY on mahacet.org- here’s how to download

MHT CET Admit Card 2022: The MHT CET for the PCM group will be held from August 5 to August 11, 2022 whereas the exams for the PCB group will be held from August 12 to  August 20,2022. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 09:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM releasing TODAY on mahacet.org- here’s how to download

MHT CET Admit Card 2022: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 Admit Card will be releasing today, on July 26, 2022 for PCM courses. Candidates can access their admit cards at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org, the official website. The MHT CET for the PCM group will take place between August 5 and August 11, 2022, while the exams for the PCB group will take place between August 12 and August 20,2022.

Previously, the MHT-CET was scheduled to take place from June 11 to June 28. The Maharashtra government delayed the MHT-CET because the exam dates clashed with those of other exams. The decision to postpone the exams was made because the original dates clashed with the new IIT JEE dates (Joint Entrance Exam). ALSO READ: JEE Main 2022 Admit Card released for Paper 2 on jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link to download here

MHT CET 2022 admit card: Here’s how to download 

Step 1: Visit mhtcet2022.mahacet.org 2022 to access the official MHT CET website. 

Step 2: Select the link for the MHT CET admission card. 

 Step 3: Candidates must enter application number and password in the candidate portal. 

 Step 4: The MHT CET 2022 admit card will show up on the screen. 

 Step 5:Take a printout of the MHT CET 2022 admission card after reviewing all the information. 

MHT CET 2022: Important dates

Title Details
MHT CET 2022 admit card (PCM) July 26, 2022 (TODAY)
MHT CET admit card 2022 release time Likely by 2 pm
Official website mahacet.org
MHT CET PCM exam dates August 5 to 11, 2022

Candidates should carefully review all of the information on their MHT CET 2022 admission card. If there is a discrepancy or error in the information on their MHT CET admission card, candidates should contact the authorities immediately. If candidates have issues with their MHT CET hall ticket 2022 details, the authorities will provide them with an undertaking form to fill out. 

According to Uday Samant, the state Higher and Technical Education Minister, the performance of students in Class 12 and the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Maharashtra will be considered equally when determining the merit list for undergraduate professional and technical courses beginning in the next academic year.

iti merit list 2022cet admit carditi merit list 2022 maharashtramht cet admit card 2022 release date and timemhtcet2022.mahacet.orgiti admission 2022 maharashtrawww.maharashtra.gov.in 2022mht cet pcm admit card 2022bed cet hall ticketpik vima 2022 maharashtrawww.arogya.maharashtra.gov.in 2022d pharmacy result 2022 maharashtrallb cet hall ticket 2022cet admit card 2022 linkcet exam date 2022 pcbiti list 2022 maharashtraminimum wages in maharashtra 2022is mht cet admit card releasediti merit list 2022 maharashtra datemht cet pcm hall ticket

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
DNA Video
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect yourself from the spread of Monkey Pox?
DNA Video
DNA: What can youth learn from Neeraj Chopra?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How did Neeraj Chopra become a role model of hard work and discipline?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 25, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?