MHT CET 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET 2022 Re examination admit cards for PCM & PCB Group on Sturday (August 27). Candidates can now download the MHT CET 2022 admit cards through the official site of MHT CET on cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT-CET-2022 (PCM & PCB Group) re exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 29.

“Candidate appearing for the Re-Examination to note that in case candidate who are appearing for the Second opportunity (Re-Examination), then his/her 1st attempt will be nullified & his/her Re-Examination 2nd Attempt will be considered for scoring”, read the official notification.

Here's how to download MHT-CET-2022 admit card

Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on the admit card link Entre your application number and date of birth Submit and your MHT CET 2022 re-exam admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for exam day

The decision to reconduct MHT CET 2022 came after several candidates complained that the exam scheduled on August 11 for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group was hampered at some centres due to server error.