NewsIndia
MHT CET 2022 RE-EXAM

MHT-CET-2022 admit cards for PCM, PCB group re-exam released at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

The MHT-CET-2022 (PCM & PCB Group) re exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 29, admit cards for the examination are now available on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 10:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MHT-CET-2022 admit cards for PCM, PCB group re-exam released at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

MHT CET 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET 2022 Re examination admit cards for PCM & PCB Group on Sturday (August 27). Candidates can now download the MHT CET 2022 admit cards through the official site of MHT CET on cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT-CET-2022 (PCM & PCB Group) re exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 29.

“Candidate appearing for the Re-Examination to note that in case candidate who are appearing for the Second opportunity (Re-Examination), then his/her 1st attempt will be nullified & his/her Re-Examination 2nd Attempt will be considered for scoring”, read the official notification.

Here's how to download MHT-CET-2022 admit card 

  1. Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. On the homepage, click on the admit card link
  3. Entre your application number and date of birth 
  4. Submit and your MHT CET 2022 re-exam admit card will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download and take a printout for exam day

MHT CET Admit Card 2022- Direct Lin for PCM

MHT CET Admit Card 2022- Direct Lin for PCB

The decision to reconduct MHT CET 2022 came after several candidates complained that the exam scheduled on August 11 for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group was hampered at some centres due to server error.

Live Tv

MHT CET 2022 re-examMHT CET re-exammht cet 2022 admit cardMHT CET hall ticketcetcell.mahacet.org

Trending news

DNA Video
Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 26, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022