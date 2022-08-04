MHT CET 2022 Exam begins tomorrow; here’s how to download admit card

MHT CET 2022: Candidates who will be appearing for the MHT CET 2022 Exam note that the MHT CET 2022 PCM will begin tomorrow, August 5, 2022. The test is scheduled to end on August 11, 2022. The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State, has released the MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2022. It is recommended that applicants who will be taking the MHT CET PCM exam tomorrow download their admit cards as soon as possible from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates must bring their admit cards to the testing location. You won't be able to enter the test room if you don't comply with this requirement. On the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, candidates may also download their admission cards for the MHT CET PCB Exam. ALSO READ: NEP 2022: Education Ministry conducts Digital Survey for National Curriculum

MHT CET 2022: Here’s how to download admit card

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on MHT CET PCM group admit card link.

Key in your Application No and date of birth and submit.

The MHT CET hall ticket will appear on screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

MHT CET 2022: Exam Instructions

Candidates must note that you need to report for the MHT CET 2022 Exam at 7.30 am for the morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm and for the afternoon shift – 2 pm to 5 pm, you need to report at 12.30 pm.

All candidates must note that they have to carry their admit cards without fail and report on time. You are strictly not allowed to carry any electronic devices in the exam hall

Attempt all the questions carefully

Carry a bottle of water, stationery, etc.

Every year, the MHT CET, also known as the Common Entrance Test, is held for topics such as LLB (3 years), LLB (5 years), PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics), and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology).