NewsIndia
MHT CET DATE 2022

MHT CET 2022 Exam begins tomorrow; here’s how to download admit card

MHT CET 2022: The Maharashtra Government is conducting the Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 Exam, and the MHT CET PCM Exam is scheduled for August 5, 2022, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 03:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MHT CET 2022 Exam begins tomorrow; here’s how to download admit card

MHT CET 2022: Candidates who will be appearing for the MHT CET 2022 Exam note that the MHT CET 2022 PCM will begin tomorrow, August 5, 2022. The test is scheduled to end on August 11, 2022. The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State, has released the MHT CET PCM Admit Card 2022. It is recommended that applicants who will be taking the MHT CET PCM exam tomorrow download their admit cards as soon as possible from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates must bring their admit cards to the testing location. You won't be able to enter the test room if you don't comply with this requirement. On the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, candidates may also download their admission cards for the MHT CET PCB Exam. ALSO READ: NEP 2022: Education Ministry conducts Digital Survey for National Curriculum

MHT CET 2022: Here’s how to download admit card 

  • Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
  • On the homepage, click on MHT CET PCM group admit card link.
  • Key in your Application No and date of birth and submit.
  • The MHT CET hall ticket will appear on screen.
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

MHT CET 2022; direct link here

MHT CET 2022: Exam Instructions

  • Candidates must note that you need to report for the MHT CET 2022 Exam at 7.30 am for the morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm and for the afternoon shift – 2 pm to 5 pm, you need to report at 12.30 pm.
  • All candidates must note that they have to carry their admit cards without fail and report on time. You are strictly not allowed to carry any electronic devices in the exam hall
  • Attempt all the questions carefully
  • Carry a bottle of water, stationery, etc.

TS ICET Answer Key 2022 Live Updates

Every year, the MHT CET, also known as the Common Entrance Test, is held for topics such as LLB (3 years), LLB (5 years), PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics), and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology).

 

Live Tv

mht cet date 2022mht cet 2022 admit cardmht cet exam 2022mht cet exam date 2022mht cet result 2022mht cet 2022 hall ticketcet hall ticket 2022mht cet 2022 mock testmht cet 2022 syllabusmhtcet2022.mahacet.org 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?
DNA Video
DNA: Petition to ending politics of grabbing votes with freebies
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Politics has divided the tricolor as well
DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?