MHT CET 2022: MHT CET PCB Result DECLARED on mahacet.org- Direct link to check scorecard here

MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell or CET Cell released the MHT CET 2022 Result today – September 15, 2022. MHT CET Results 2022 for PCB courses is available on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. The examination for the PCB group was given from August 12 to August 20. A few students who experienced technological issues on August 29 had their exams redone.

MHT CET Results 2022: Here's how to download

Visit the mht cet official website – https://cetcell.mahacet.org/.

Scroll down the particular page and click on the link of MHT CET 2022 given under the Undergraduate Course section.

All aspirants must click on the specific link, i.e.,mht cet score card 2022 where they will get the result login page.

Enter the MHT CET 2022 login ID & password obtained during the registration, followed by the captcha code. And select the ‘Submit’ button.

For the MHT CET 2022 exam, 4, 14, 968 individuals have registered.