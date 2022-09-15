NewsIndia
MHT CET 2022: MHT CET PCM Result DECLARED on mahacet.org- Direct link to check scorecard here

MHT CET Result released for PCM courses, scroll down for the direct link to download result.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 05:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell or CET Cell released the MHT CET 2022 Result today – September 15, 2022. MHT CET Results 2022 for PCM courses is  available on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT CET PCM test was administered from August 5 to August 11. A few students who experienced technological issues on August 29 had their exams redone. 

Direct link to check scores here

MHT CET Results 2022: Here's how to download

  • Visit the mht cet official website – https://cetcell.mahacet.org/.
  • Scroll down the particular page and click on the link of MHT CET 2022 given under the Undergraduate Course section.
  • All aspirants must click on the specific link, i.e.,mht cet score card 2022 where they will get the result login page.
  • Enter the MHT CET 2022 login ID & password obtained during the registration, followed by the captcha code. And select the ‘Submit’ button.

For the MHT CET 2022 exam, 4, 14, 968 individuals have registered.

