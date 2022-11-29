MHT CET 5 year LLB Counselling Institute State Level Merit List 2022 RELEASED at cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct link to download here
MHT CET Counselling 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the merit list on their official website – cetcell.mahacet.org, details below.
MHT CET Counselling 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, has released the MHT CET 5 year LLB Institute Level Merit List on November 28, 2022. The merit list is available at cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website. The MHT CET 5 year LLB Merit List is available for direct download by candidates at llb5cap22.mahacet.org. The State CET cell released the institute state level merit list according to schedule based on the candidates' college preferences. The choice filling was due from November 23, 2022, to November 26, 2022, from the candidates. Candidates who are seeking admission through the Institute level merit list round must confirm their admission between November 29, 2022, and December 3, 2022 via the official website of the relevant colleges.
MHT CET 5 Year LLB Counselling Merit List: Here’s how to download
- Visit the official website of State CET Cell – cetcell.mahacet.org
- Then click on the CAP PORTAL and select LLB 5 year on the left-hand side of the page
- Once clicked, a new website will open and you have to select the option Check Institute Level Merit List/Vacancy/Seat Allotment
- Then select Institute State Level and choose the options
- Download your merit list and keep a copy
MHT CET Counselling; direct link to download here
Candidates should be aware that reporting to the respective colleges will begin today, so they must bring the pertinent paperwork and make their tuition payments.
