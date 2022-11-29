topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
MHT CET COUNSELLING 2022

MHT CET 5 year LLB Counselling Institute State Level Merit List 2022 RELEASED at cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct link to download here

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the merit list on their official website – cetcell.mahacet.org, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 09:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MHT CET 5 year LLB Counselling Institute State Level Merit List 2022 RELEASED at cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct link to download here

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, has released the MHT CET 5 year LLB Institute Level Merit List on November 28, 2022. The merit list is available at cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website. The MHT CET 5 year LLB Merit List is available for direct download by candidates at llb5cap22.mahacet.org. The State CET cell released the institute state level merit list according to schedule based on the candidates' college preferences. The choice filling was due from November 23, 2022, to November 26, 2022, from the candidates. Candidates who are seeking admission through the Institute level merit list round must confirm their admission between November 29, 2022, and December 3, 2022 via the official website of the relevant colleges.

MHT CET 5 Year LLB Counselling Merit List: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website of State CET Cell – cetcell.mahacet.org
  • Then click on the CAP PORTAL and select LLB 5 year on the left-hand side of the page
  • Once clicked, a new website will open and you have to select the option Check Institute Level Merit List/Vacancy/Seat Allotment
  • Then select Institute State Level and choose the options
  • Download your merit list and keep a copy

MHT CET Counselling; direct link to download here

Candidates should be aware that reporting to the respective colleges will begin today, so they must bring the pertinent paperwork and make their tuition payments.

Live Tv

MHT CET Counselling 2022MHT CET 5 year LLBmht cet llbmht cet 5 year llbmht cet institute state level listmht cet llb merit list state levelmht cet 5 year llb institute levelcet merit list download

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ahmedabad to host Olympics?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Magic show' on Railway Ticket Counter
DNA Video
DNA: When 2 NSG commandos were martyred in 2008 Mumbai terror attack
DNA Video
DNA: Woman, son held for killing husband
DNA Video
DNA: Japan team cleans up dressing room at FIFA World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mass uprising' in in China against Xi Jinping
DNA Video
DNA: 'Violent match' between Belgium and Morocco
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi Police van carrying Shraddha murder accused Aftab Poonawala attacked
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS