MHT CET admit card 2020 for PCB group released, check steps to download

The admit card of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020 for Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group has been released on Saturday at the Maharashtra CET official website. Candidates who registered for the exam can download it from mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

Candidates can also download the MHT CET admit card from mahacet.org website. The entrance examination will be conducted from 1 and 9 October.

Here's the step to download MHT CET Admit Card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says "MHT CET admit card 2020 download link".

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials.

Step 5: Click on the submit option.

Step 6: Your "MHT CET Admit Card 2020" will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

MHT CET admit card 2020 carries information like exam date and time, MHT CET exam centre address, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with covid-19 guidelines.

It is mandatory for candidates appearing for MHT CET to carry their admit card to exam hall.

More than 5.3 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the MHT CET 2020 examination.

Around 2.8 lakh candidates have registered for the PCB group out of which 2.5 lakh candidates have registered for the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) group.