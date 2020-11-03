MHT CET admit card 2020 released on mahacet.org — Get direct link here

MHT CET admit card 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) admit card 2020 for additional exam has been released and is now available for download. The admit card for additional exam can be downloaded after visiting the official website of MHT — on mahacet.org or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

Candidates will be required to login with their application number and hall ticket number. Along with the MHT CET hall tickets, students will also have to download an 'Unconditional Undertaking' for the exam day.

Details of the examination centre, reporting time, day, and exam date will be displayed on the admit card. Candidates are advised to visit the MHT website for regular updates.

Here's the direct link of MHT CET 2020 admit card

MHT CET 2020 additional exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 7, 2020. Results for the entrance exam would be released only after the special exam is conducted. Candidates who could not appear for the November 3 examination due to power cut and then again due to heavy rains can now appear for the additional examination.

The additional MHT CET special exams will be held for the PCB and PCM group of students. It will be held online as a computer-based test.

The State Common Entrance Cell will conduct the MHT CET 2020 special exams for PCB group in the morning shift between 9 am and 12 noon, while students of PCM group can take the MHT CET additional exams in the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

