MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 1 begins for 5 year integrated law course at cetcell.mahacet.org- Here’s how to register
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has commenced the Centralised Admission Process, CAP for the 5-year LLB integrated course, scroll down for more details.
MHT CET Counselling 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has commenced the Centralised Admission Process, CAP for the 5-year LLB integrated course. Candidates who successfully completed the MAH CET LLB 2022 can apply for admission by logging in to the CAP portal with their registration number and birthdate. Students have until October 6, 2022, to register for the CAP round 1.
According to the MAH CET LLB (Five Year Integrated Course) CAP Admission Schedule, the e-verification team will conduct an electronic review of all submitted documents and completed application forms between September 26 and October 9, 2022. On October 10, 2022, the alphabetical merit list for the MAH CET LLB CAP Round 1 will be published.
MAH CET LLB CAP Round 1 2022: Here’s how to register
- Go to the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org
- On the appeared homepage, click on CAP 2022 portal
- Now, click on the 5 year integrated LLB course
- A new login/registration page would open
- Register yourself and apply for the admission process
- Fill in the details and submit the documents
- Submit the details and save the screen
MAH CET LLB CAP Round 1 2022; direct link here
MAH CET LLB CAP Round 1 2022: Required documents
- Photograph
- Signature
- Class 10th, 12th mark sheet
- MAH LLB 5-year application form and scorecard
- Domicile Certficate or Birth certficate
Candidates may file complaints regarding the Alphabetical Merit List, and they may update their applications and upload necessary documents via the Candidate Login, if necessary, between October 10 and October 12, 2022. The final merit list for the MAH CET LLB CAPO Round 1 will be published on October 13, 2022.
