MHT CET Counselling 2022: LLB 3 years CAP Round 2 Merit list RELEASED at cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct link to download here
MHT CET LLB 3 years Merit List has been released for CAP Round 2 on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates who registered for CAP Round 2 of LLB 3 year can download the merit list from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, details below.
Trending Photos
MHT CET LLB 2022: MHT CET or State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the Alphabetical Merit List for LLB 3 years today, November 15, 2022, as per the schedule. The merit list is available for download from the official websites, cetcell.mahacet.org and llb3cap22.mahacet.org, for candidates who registered for the LLB 3 years CAP Round 2. Candidates should be aware that both candidates from within and outside of Maharashtra State have access to the merit list. The merit list includes the name, roll number, and other information. Candidates may change their application number and upload documents up until November 17, 2022, after the merit list has been downloaded.
MHT CET LLB 3 Years Merit List: Here’s how to download
- Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org
- Then click on the link CAP Portal and select LLB 3 year
- The new website will open and the link to download Round 2 Alphabetical List
- Select and download
MHT CET 2022; direct link here
The State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the Final Merit List on November 18, 2022 after the changes have been made. Then, until November 17, people who wish to modify their forms and other papers may do so.
Live Tv
More Stories