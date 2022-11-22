MHT CET LLB 3 year CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment result to be RELEASED TODAY at llb3cap22.mahacet.org- Steps to download here

MHT CET LLB Result 2022: The new allocation of MH CET 2022 3-year LLB will be available on the official website, llb3cap22.mahacet.org, today, November 22. According to the previously disclosed schedule, shortlisted candidates were required to accept their seats and go to the designated institute between November 22 and November 25, 2022. Additionally, candidates will have the opportunity to take part in the institute-level round for open CAP seats, which will start on November 29, 2022. The Maharashtra CET official website read: “The allocation of the round 2 declared on 21/11/2022 is being cancelled. One college no 2403910712 Rajarshi Shahu College of Law, Vikhroli, Mumbai has not intimated to DHE in time of withdrawal of one division by BCI. Hence the allocation made to that division is being cancelled.”

“This is going to affect the entire allocation declared. The updated allocation for round 2 will be displayed on 22/11/2022 by 12.00 noon. The candidates and the admitting colleges should take a note of this change,” it said.

MHT CET 3-year LLB 2022 seat allotment result: Here’s how to download

Visit the Maharashtra CET official website, llb3cap22.mahacet.org.

Login using the candidate ID and password on the homepage.

Updated MH CET 3-year LLB seat allotment list 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Check the allotment status and confirm your admission by visiting the allotted college.

After the details of the candidates are released on the portal, the State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the vacant seats and fill in seats on November 28, 2022.