MHT CET 2022

MHT CET Result 2022: MAH M.Arch and MAH M.HMCT Result DECLARED on mahacet.org- Direct link to check scorecard here

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET Result 2022 released for different exams, today, scroll down for the direct link to check scores.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

MHT CET Result 2022: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET Result 2022 released for different exams, Today, on August 25, 2022, the State Common Entrance Test Cell has declared the MAH M.ARCH and MAH M.HMCT Results 2022 online. Candidates can now check their results and download MAH M.ARCH, M.HMCT score cards from the official website - mahacet.org. Candidates would need their MAH M.Arch and MAH M.HMCT admit cards to check their results and download score cards. They can also refer to the step-by-step process and direct link to download score cards here.

Direct link to check scores

MHT CET Results 2022: Here is how to check your result

- Candidates must visit the official website of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test - mahacet.org.

- On the homepage, click on the link(s) that read, 'MAH-M.ARCH 2022 score card' and 'MAH-M.HMCT 2022 score card.'

- A new page would open where you can enter your login credentials, as asked.

- Your MAH M.ARCH and MAH M.HMCT score cards will be displayed on your screen.

- Download and keep a copy of your these MHT CET results here.

MHT CET Result 2022 for MAH M.Arch and MAH M.HMCT exams have been declared today along with the score cards. Candidates must note that these exams were held on different dates and today, after much wait, both results have been declared.

