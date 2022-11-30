MICAT phase 1 admit card 2023 to be RELEASED TODAY at mica.ac.in- Here’s how to download

MICAT Admit Card 2023: MICA, Ahmedabad will release the MICAT phase 1 admit card today, November 30 in online mode. The MICAT admit card can be downloaded from the official website, mica.ac.in, by applicants who have submitted applications for MICAT phase 1. Candidates will need their login information, including their user ID and password, to download the admission card. The first phase of the MICAT exam will take place on December 1. Every candidate must have their MICAT phase 1 admit card with them during the exam as a must. Important facts about the exam, including the date, time, and location of the exam centre, will be included on the MICAT admit card.

The MICAT 2023 exam is divided into three sections: section A, a psychometric test, section B, a descriptive test, and section C, which is divided into four smaller sections, tests candidates' abilities in verbal and convergent thinking, quantitative reasoning, data interpretation, and general awareness.

MICAT Admit Card 2023: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website - mica.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the MICAT phase 1 admit card 2023.

Now, enter the required credentials such as user ID and password.

Click on the submit button.

The admit card will get displayed on the screen. Download it and keep it safe for reference.

The first part of MICAT 2023 results will be released on December 21, 2022. MICAT phase 2 registration began on November 22. On January 24, 2023, the MICAT phase 2 admit card will be made available, and the exam will take place on January 28.