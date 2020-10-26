Michael Pompeo, Mark Esper to arrive in India today for 2+2 Ministerial dialogue

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper will arrive in India on Monday for the third India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue.

The 2+2 ministerial dialogue focuses on a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and expansion in cooperation to promote stability and prosperity in the India-Pacific and the world. The bilateral meetings will be held on Tuesday.

The Indian side will be represented by the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The US delegates Michael Pompeo and Mark Esper will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold discussions with other government and business leaders on ways to advance the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The holding of the third US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue demonstrates the high-level commitment the two countries provide to shared diplomatic and security objectives, US State Department said on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Pompeo said, "Wheels up for my trip to India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia. Grateful for the opportunity to connect with our partners to promote a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific composed of independent, strong, and prosperous nations."

Pompeo's arrival will reportedly mark the fourth visit to India by a Secretary of State during the Donald Trump Administration.

The India-US 2+2 talks will focus on four themes -- regional security cooperation, defense information sharing, military-to-military interactions, and defense trade, said the US State Department on Friday.

The first two 2+2 Ministerial dialogues had been held in New Delhi in September 2018 and Washington DC in 2019.

