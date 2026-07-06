/Microsoft to lay off 4,800 workers as AI revolution hits tech industry

Microsoft is cutting roughly 4,800 jobs, or about 2.1 per cent of its workforce, becoming the latest tech giant to trim staff as it pours money into AI infrastructure and leans on the technology to run its business more efficiently.
According to reports, the move comes amid a broader reckoning across Big Tech, where AI spending is set to cross $700 billion this year, piling pressure on firms to prove the investment is paying off while they grapple with the sheer cost of rolling it out. Amazon and Meta Platforms have already let go of thousands of staff this year for similar reasons.
Microsoft announced on Monday, capping off a difficult few months in which its shares fell nearly 23 per cent over the first half of 2026, its worst first-half showing since 2022.
The cuts follow an earlier round of voluntary buyouts offered to around 7 per cent of Microsoft's US workforce, roughly 9,000 employees, earlier this year. The company has a habit of trimming its headcount towards the end of its fiscal year in June, around the time it draws up spending plans for the year ahead.
Strong demand for AI has fuelled growth at Azure, Microsoft's cloud-computing arm, which held exclusive rights to sell OpenAI's models until April. But the soaring cost of building data centres to keep those services running is now weighing heavily on the company's cash flows.
Microsoft, due to report its results later this month, had forecast in April that Azure sales would beat Wall Street's expectations, but it also flagged a $190 billion spending plan for 2026, a figure that far exceeded what analysts had anticipated.
Adding to the pressure, AI tools capable of automating routine business tasks are increasingly seen as a threat to Microsoft's core software business. Meanwhile, a spike in memory chip prices, driven by data centre demand, has pushed the company to raise Xbox console prices even as demand for the console remains sluggish.
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