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Microsoft to lay off 4,800 workers as AI revolution hits tech industry

According to reports, the move comes amid a broader reckoning across Big Tech, where AI spending is set to cross $700 billion this year, piling pressure on firms to prove the investment is paying off while they grapple with the sheer cost of rolling it out.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 09:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 09:01 PM IST
Microsoft to lay off 4,800 workers as AI revolution hits tech industry
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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