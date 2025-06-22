Israel-Iran Conflict: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and discussed the current situation between Israel and Iran.

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday (IST) stated that America carried out "massive precision" strikes on Iran and warned of further retaliation if peace was not achieved.

Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability.

The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said on Sunday that an emergency meeting would take place on Monday in light of the developments taking place in West Asia.

Earlier in the day, the IAEA confirmed that there has been no reported increase in off-site radiation levels following the recent strikes on three key nuclear sites in Iran, including the underground enrichment facility at Fordo.

(with ANI inputs)