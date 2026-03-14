Middle East crisis sparks fuel panic in Kashmir ahead of Eid, authorities assure adequate supply

As the conflict in the Middle East intensifies, its impact is being felt far beyond the region. In Jammu and Kashmir, panic and uncertainty have led to long queues at petrol pumps and LPG distribution centres, despite repeated assurances from the authorities that fuel supplies remain adequate.

The anxiety comes at a sensitive time, with Eid al-Fitr expected around March 19-20. Many families are rushing to secure cooking gas and fuel for travel as they prepare for the festival. Households are attempting to stock up on additional LPG cylinders to avoid any shortage during the peak cooking period, while motorists are filling their vehicles in advance for Eid visits.

Long queues have been reported at petrol pumps and LPG outlets across Srinagar and several other districts.

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Mushtaq Ahmad, who had been waiting at an LPG distribution point, said, “I have been in the queue since 7 am. Yesterday I didn’t get it, and today I am trying again. It’s Eid, we must be prepared.”

Another resident, Anwar Mehmood, said the sudden escalation of tensions had created fear among people. “People got scared due to the sudden rise in escalation. People are storing fuel just in case,” he said.

The ongoing Middle East crisis has triggered a “better safe than sorry” approach among many residents, prompting them to store fuel in barrels and cans despite official assurances. Some dealers said supply consignments have slowed, creating a backlog of orders and putting pressure on booking helplines.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has appealed to residents to remain calm, noting that the region currently has about 15 days of fuel stock.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has directed refineries to prioritise domestic LPG production. Officials said production has already been increased by around 30 per cent to meet the sudden surge in demand.

Authorities have also stepped up monitoring. Special squads are carrying out market inspections to prevent hoarding and overcharging, with strict warnings issued to distributors.

District-level committees have been activated to ensure smooth distribution during the final days of Ramadan and the Eid festival. Officials say the administration is working to counter rumours and manage crowds at fuel outlets.

The government has also invoked the Essential Commodities Act, warning that anyone found hoarding fuel or charging above the prescribed rates will face strict legal action.