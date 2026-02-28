Middle East divide exposed: Why Muslim nations are silent as US-Israel strike hits Iran

As tensions escalate following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, questions are being raised about the response, or lack of it, from many Muslim-majority nations. Despite the attack taking place during the holy month of Ramadan, no Muslim country has stepped forward with direct military backing for Iran, and reactions have largely been limited to formal statements or silence.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the geopolitical and sectarian factors behind this muted response. The programme examined how regional rivalries, strategic dependencies and ideological divides may be shaping the positions of key Middle Eastern states.

Reports indicate that Israeli fighter jets used Syrian airspace while advancing towards Iranian targets. Visuals circulating online show aircraft flying in combat formation shortly before the strikes. There are also claims that Israeli F-16 jets conducted mid-air refuelling over Syrian territory, with American aerial tankers reportedly operating in the same airspace.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Additional reports suggest that US military assets in the Gulf were involved in the operation. It has been claimed that strikes were supported from the US Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain, while American fighter aircraft reportedly operated from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and Muwaffaq Al-Salti Air Base in Jordan. Drones and missiles are also said to have been launched from Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE. These claims, if accurate, point to logistical backing from several Muslim-majority countries.

A key factor highlighted in the discussion is the long-standing Shia–Sunni divide. Iran is a Shia-majority nation, whereas countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait are predominantly Sunni. Over the years, this sectarian divide has translated into strategic rivalry, with many Gulf states viewing Iran’s expanding military and regional influence as a direct threat.

Iran’s support for groups such as the Houthis and Kataib Hezbollah has further strained relations with certain Gulf countries, which accuse Tehran of destabilising the region. In addition, Iran’s efforts to strengthen ties with Türkiye have influenced regional alignments, particularly in the context of existing tensions involving Saudi Arabia and Syria.

Security and economic considerations also play a significant role. Several Gulf states rely heavily on the United States for defence guarantees and military cooperation. This strategic partnership has shaped their regional calculations, especially in moments of heightened confrontation.

The episode also drew attention to allegations by Iran that a recent strike hit a school, reportedly resulting in the deaths of 85 children. Critics argue that while some Middle Eastern nations have been vocal on issues such as Gaza, their response to developments in Iran has been markedly restrained.

The evolving crisis has exposed clear divisions within the Muslim world. On one side are countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Bahrain. On the other hand, Iran stands facing the confrontation largely on its own.

At the same time, Oman is attempting to maintain a mediatory role, while Türkiye has stated that it did not permit its territory or airspace to be used for attacks on Iran. As the conflict unfolds, these contrasting positions underscore the complex web of alliances and rivalries shaping the Middle East today.