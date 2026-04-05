Middle East tensions: Another India-flagged tanker, Green Asha, crosses Strait of Hormuz

Middle East tensions: An India-flagged vessel, Green Asha, has reportedly crossed the Strait of Hormuz, marking the ninth Indian tanker to transit the maritime corridor since the onset of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

This comes even as tensions in the region remain elevated and security concerns continue to disrupt one of the most significant oil and energy supply routes in the world.

According to IANS, reports stated that Green Asha is an LPG carrier. The transit follows a series of similar crossings by Indian vessels navigating the conflict-hit region.

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Before Green Asha’s journey, at least eight Indian vessels had already crossed the corridor.

Among them were LPG carriers BW TYR and BW ELM, which transported around 94,000 tonnes of cargo through the conflict zone.

In March, four Indian-flagged LPG tankers, including Pine Gas and Jag Vasant. Earlier, MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi had carried close to 92,700 tonnes of LPG to Gujarat’s Mundra and Kandla ports.

Another LPG carrier, Green Sanvi, also completed its transit recently with a cargo of approximately 46,650 metric tonnes.

Strait of Hormuz tensions

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz has remained tense since Iran tightened its control over the passage following US-Israeli strikes on February 28.

The escalation has impacted global fuel supplies and rattled energy markets, with maritime data indicating that nearly 60 per cent of commodity-carrying ships using the route are either originating from or destined for Iran.

(with IANS inputs)

Also check- LPG lifeline: Green Sanvi defies Hormuz tensions to secure India's energy supply, two more to follow