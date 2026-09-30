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Midnight gunfight in Budgam: Suspected terrorist down, search on for hidden bases

The operation in Budgam began after security forces received specific intelligence about presence of alleged terrorists in the Palmaiden-Mugpathri forest area.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 02:23 AM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 02:23 AM IST
Midnight gunfight in Budgam: Suspected terrorist down, search on for hidden bases
Image Credit: (File photo: ANI)

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Midnight gunfight in Budgam: Suspected terrorist down, search on for hidden bases
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