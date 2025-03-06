Israel's Population and Immigration Authority on Thursday said that it rescued 10 Indian workers from a Palestinian Village where they were held captive. Israel said that it carried out the rescue operations in the dead of night. The department said that the operation was complex and the workers were rescued from the village during the night in coordinated operations. It said that the 10 workers were transferred at 2:30 AM by representatives of the Enforcement and Foreigners Administration to a safe location and their legal employment arrangements are being secured.

"The Enforcement and Foreigners Administration of the Population and Immigration Authority led a rescue operation last night to extract ten Indian workers who had come to Israel to work in the construction industry but were being held in the village of Al-Za’im. In a coordinated effort with the IDF and the Ministry of Justice, the ten workers were rescued from the village in the dead of night," it said.

The department further said that the information received by the Enforcement and Foreigners Administration indicated that ten Indian foreign workers were staying in Al-Za’im after a local resident had promised them work but their passports were taken, leaving them with no choice to escape from the captive.

"Their passports had been taken from them. The workers had been in the village for over a month without employment and without the ability to return to Israel, as they lacked their passports. According to the information, Palestinians had used the Indian passports for quick passage through a checkpoint, were caught by the IDF, and the passports were returned to the Indian workers," it said.