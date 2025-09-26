Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2964703https://zeenews.india.com/india/mig-21-flying-coffin-crash-rate-supersonic-legacy-2964703.html
NewsIndia
MIG-21

MiG-21: The Supersonic Paradox Of The Cold War's Most Produced Fighter And Its 'Flying Coffin' Legacy

The Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 is the world's most-produced supersonic jet, yet its incredible history is marred by a tragic crash rate, earning it the grim nickname 'Flying Coffin'.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 08:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MiG-21: The Supersonic Paradox Of The Cold War's Most Produced Fighter And Its 'Flying Coffin' LegacyIndia Bids Adieu To The MiG-21. (PHOTO: IANS)

The Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21, the Cold War's defining fighter aircraft and the workhorse for air forces on four continents, sits today at a complicated juncture, its legendary status now inextricably linked with a heartbreaking safety record.

With more than 11,000 units produced since its launch, the MiG-21 maintained the record-breaking world record for the largest production run of a supersonic jet fighter in the world. Produced every year from 1959 to 1985 (and by China as the J-7/F-7 afterward), the jet has been sold to more than 60 countries and is still in limited service seven decades after its first flight.

A Revolutionary Design

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nicknamed the "Tailed Delta" for its characteristic triangular wing and traditional tailplane, the MiG-21 was a groundbreaking Soviet design. It was the first aircraft in the Soviet Union that could fly at Mach 2 (double the speed of sound).

Its fast-flight performance was facilitated by an innovative design element: an adjustable "shock cone" inside its nose-mounted engine air intake. The cone changes its position automatically to effectively slow incoming air from supersonic velocities. In combat, its lightness, maneuverability earned it the nickname of a "tough street brawler" when compared to larger Western counterparts such as the F-4 Phantom II.

A Combat Record Of Triumph And Controversy

The combat history of the jet included a highly publicised 2019 air battle in which an upgraded Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 Bison, flown by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, was assigned to have downed a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft—a testament to how well an aircraft as old as it is can hold its own against much newer 4th-generation fighters.

But the MiG-21's extended service life, especially in the Indian Air Force, has been tarnished by a catastrophic safety emergency.

Because of a high incidence of operational losses, the plane has earned the somber nicknames "Flying Coffin" and "Widow Maker." 

The MiG-21's history is an intriguing case study in aerial history—a humble, potent design that was turned into a worldwide workhorse and left behind an intricate legacy of unmatched success in the air and deep tragedy at the end of its days.

ALSO READ | How Will Trump's 100% Pharma Tariff Reshape The Indian Drug Export Market? Explained

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh