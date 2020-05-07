Migrant workers won't need individual medical certificates to travel amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown: Maharashtra govt

The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued an order saying that the migrant workers and other stranded persons willing to return to their home states amid the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown won't need to produce individual medical certificates as was required earlier.

The government said that migrants or stranded persons willing to travel to their native places be screened at the time of the start of their journey by the use of a digital thermometer and symptomatic examination free of cost, according to an official order.

This can be done through the officers of the government or municipal corporations or by hiring the services of registered medical practitioners by municipal corporations, the order said.

A single list of all passengers indicating that they have been screened and found to be not displaying any influenza-like illness (ILI) be issued by the medical person-in-charge.

There will be no need for individual certificates and certification of passengers manifest shall suffice, the order, signed by Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, said.

The government has not specified as to what led it to issue the order, but migrant workers had reportedly alleged that private practitioners were overcharging them for issuing a medical certificate to enable them to travel to their home states during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.