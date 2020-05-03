हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gujarat stone pelting

Migrants resort to stone pelting at police in Gujarat's Dahod

Superintendent of Police, Dahod said that some anti-social elements pelted stones at the police and damaged vehicles. FIR has been registered, more than 40 people have been detained.

Migrants resort to stone pelting at police in Gujarat&#039;s Dahod
ANI photo

Dahod: Some migrant workers stranded in Khangela, Dahod pelted stones at police on Saturday, following which police vehicles were damaged. However, nobody suffered major injury during the incident.

Superintendent of Police, Dahod said, "Some anti-social elements pelted stones at us. Some of our vehicles were damaged but there were no major injuries. FIR is being registered, more than 40 people have been detained".

"People from Uttar Pradesh came here. The administration and police had given them the assurance that as soon as their government gives a nod, we will arrange vehicles for them and they will be sent back," he added.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) appealed that the administration here is serving the citizens amid the lockdown and such act will not be tolerated."We will take strict action against such people and if needed, we will detain people under Prevention Anti-Social Activities (PASA)," he added.

