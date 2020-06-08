Mild earthquake of 2.1 magnitude hits Haryana's Gurugram, Delhi

A mild earthquake measuring 2.1 on the Richter Scale hit Gurugram, Haryana at 1300 hours on Monday (June 8). National Center for Seismology confirmed that the epicentre of the earthquake was 13 kilometres West-Northwest of Gurugram. The tremors were felt in Delhi too.

An extremely mild earthquake measuring 1.3 on the Richter Scale hit Delhi at 11:55 am on Sunday (June 7). The tremors had its epicentre at the depth of 5 kilometres at 23 km south of southeast of Rohtak district in Haryana, the National Center for Seismology had said.

Earlier, two earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 2.9 were felt in Rohtak in Haryana on May 29.

On June 3, a medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Noida in the national capital region. The epicentre of the quake was 19 km southeast of Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi.

According to some top geologists of the country, 10 low to moderate intensity tremors, shaking Delhi-NCR in the span of one and a half month indicate that a powerful earthquake could strike India's National Capital in near future.

Notably, Delhi falls under high risk seismic zone-4 and its border towns are witness to mushrooming growth of high rise private buildings, with majority of them not adhering to mandatory guidelines set by Bureau of Indian Standards to construct earthquake resistant buidlings.