Mild Earthquake Of 3.4 Magnitude Strikes Manipur’s Churachandpur District
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Manipur’s Churachandpur district, causing mild tremors. No casualties or major damage have been reported so far.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Churachandpur in Manipur on Sunday afternoon, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occured at a depth of 12 kilometres at 14:16:20 hours Indian Standard Time (IST).
EQ of M: 3.4, On: 10/08/2025 14:16:20 IST, Lat: 24.35 N, Long: 93.54 E, Depth: 12 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur.
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjcVGs @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/h9p3B0piHB — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 10, 2025
