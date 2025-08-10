Advertisement
Mild Earthquake Of 3.4 Magnitude Strikes Manipur’s Churachandpur District

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Manipur’s Churachandpur district, causing mild tremors. No casualties or major damage have been reported so far.

Last Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 05:13 PM IST
Mild Earthquake Of 3.4 Magnitude Strikes Manipur’s Churachandpur District Representaive Image ( Photo: IANS/ Earthquake)

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Churachandpur in Manipur on Sunday afternoon, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occured at a depth of 12 kilometres at 14:16:20 hours Indian Standard Time (IST).

'EQ of M: 3.4, On: 10/08/2025 14:16:20 IST, Lat: 24.35 N, Long: 93.54 E', Depth: 12 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur.

