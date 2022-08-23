New Delhi: In a bid to connect with people ahead of 2024 General elections, the Congress party on Tuesday (August 23) unveiled the logo, tagline, and pamphlet for its upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra amid the presence of senior party leaders. The tagline `Mile kadam-Jude vatan` can be roughly translated as unite steps to make the country get together. Giving further details about the rally, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "We`ve also launched a website."

The Congress party plans to embark on `Bharat Jodo Yatra` from Kanyakumari on September 7 under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. The five-month yatra (148-day march), which will culminate in Kashmir, is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than 12 states.

Rahul Gandhi's padyatra will cover a distance of 25 km every day, and it will include padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, according to an ANI report.

Ahead of his Bharat Jodo Yatra starting from Kanyakumari on September 7, Rahul Gandhi will work with civil society to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 general elections. He is going to meet organizations and individuals working for different sections of society before his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress will reportedly hold press conferences on 29th August in 22 cities regarding inflation and will give the slogan of 'Delhi Chalo', besides addressing press conferences in 32 cities on September 5 for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Congress party will hold press conferences on 29th August in 22 cities regarding inflation and will give the slogan of 'Delhi Chalo'. Congress party will also hold press conferences in 32 cities on September 5 for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. pic.twitter.com/a0WqqYgkuH — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

Notably, the Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the yatra is seen as an attempt to energise the party's rank and file for the upcoming elections.

Sonia Gandhi meets President Droupadi Murmu

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu. This the first visit of Congress chief after Murmu was elected as President. A tweet by the President`s Secretariat said, "President, Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Congress party sources told IANS that this was a courtesy visit by Sonia Gandhi. The Congress did not support Mumru's candidature at the time of election and backed Yashwant Sinha, the joint opposition candidate.

It may be noted here that Droupadi Murmu is the second woman and first tribal President of the country.

(With Inputs from Agencies)