Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Military aircraft with 32 onboard crashes in Nigeria; rescue operation underway

Military aircraft with 32 onboard crashes in Nigeria; rescue operation underway

The Nigerian Air Force said search-and-rescue teams had been deployed to the crash site and were working with relevant authorities and emergency response agencies.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 10:53 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 10:53 PM IST
Military aircraft with 32 onboard crashes in Nigeria; rescue operation underway
Image Credit: Representative Image (@DefenseNigeria/X)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Farooq Abdullah welcomes Supreme Court notice to Election Commission, cautions on deportations
2
3
4
5