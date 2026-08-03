/Military-civil integration vital for stronger defence system: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday stressed the need for deeper integration between the military and civilian components of the Ministry of Defence to strengthen coordination and create greater synergy across the defence ecosystem.
Addressing the 85th Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) Civilian Services Day celebrations in Delhi, Singh said both uniformed and civilian services are united by the same commitment to ‘Nation First’.
He said that when the military and civilian components of the Ministry work towards a common objective, every part of the system contributes to building national strength.
Singh said closer integration between the two components would help the Ministry respond more effectively to evolving security and technological challenges while preserving institutional memory and stability and ensuring the effective implementation of rules and regulations.
He emphasised that military and administrative integration cannot develop independently, as continuity and expertise are required across policy, administration, human resource management, financial processes, logistics and institutional knowledge.
The Defence Minister also stressed the need to increase structured cross-exposure between civilian and military officers. He suggested joint training programmes and developmental assignments that would allow personnel from both sides to understand and learn from each other’s experiences.
“Military officers bring operational experience, a command perspective, and an understanding of warfare, while civilian officers contribute through administrative continuity, policy experience, an understanding of government processes, and institutional memory. When these strengths combine, decision-making becomes more informed, balanced, and effective,” Rajnath Singh said.
Citing the example of cyber warfare, Singh said AFHQ Civilian Services officers could use their expertise to develop defence-specific common cyber tools, which could prove beneficial to the Armed Forces.
He called upon the AFHQ Civilian Services to evolve into the “strategic brain” of India’s defence management architecture by developing a comprehensive understanding of the defence sector.
During the event, Singh launched several digital initiatives of the office of Joint Secretary and Chief Administrative Officer (JS & CAO), along with its Revised Vision & Mission Statement.
He also released the 34th issue of ‘Samvad’ magazine, which features travelogues, essays, articles and poems written by employees of various ranks posted at Service Headquarters and Inter-Service Organisations.
Singh also presented awards to AFHQ personnel for achievements in various fields, including sports, as well as to children of some employees who had excelled academically.
(with IANS input)
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