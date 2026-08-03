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Military-civil integration vital for stronger defence system: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister emphasised that military and administrative integration cannot develop independently, as continuity and expertise are required across policy, administration, human resource management, financial processes, logistics and institutional knowledge. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 06:05 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 06:05 PM IST
Military-civil integration vital for stronger defence system: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh
Image Credit: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (IANS)

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Military-civil integration vital for stronger defence system: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh
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