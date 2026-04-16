'Military conflict cannot solve problems': PM Modi and Austrian Chancellor issue powerful warning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India and Austria support a stable, sustainable, and lasting peace in Ukraine and West Asia, and believe that military conflict cannot solve problems.

In a joint press statement with Federal Chancellor of Austria Dr Christian Stocker, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India and Austria are unanimous in this tense global environment that military conflict cannot solve problems. Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we support a stable, sustainable, lasting peace."

PM Modi also said that India and Austria share a commitment to eradicating terrorism from its roots. He added that both countries believe that reform of global institutions is necessary to address growing global challenges.

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"We are also unanimous that reform of the global institution is necessary to address the growing global challenges, and it is our shared commitment to eradicate terrorism from its roots," he said.

PM Modi said that India will strengthen our partnership in defense, semiconductor, quantum, biotechnology, joint research and startup collaboration. He added that by combining Austria's expertise with India's speed and scale, India will ensure reliable technology and supply chains for the entire world.

"Chancellor Stoker's visit will inject new energy into trade and investments. We will combine Austria's expertise with India's speed and scale to ensure reliable technology and supply chains for the entire world. We will also strengthen our partnership in defense, semiconductor, quantum, and biotechnology. The MoU signed today between IIT Delhi and Austria's Montan University is a shining example of this knowledge action. In 2023, we signed a comprehensive migration and mobility agreement with Austria. Now, under this agreement, we will also advance mobility in the nursing sector. We will also strengthen joint research and startup collaboration. We are also launching the India-Austria Working Holiday Program today," he said.

PM Modi also highlighted expanding cooperation in education and research, pointing to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between IIT Delhi and Austria's Montan University as a key step toward strengthening academic and technological exchange.

He further said that India's talent pool can significantly contribute to Austria's innovation ecosystem and productivity.

Recalling the Migration and Mobility Agreement signed in 2023, the Prime Minister said the two sides will further promote mobility in the nursing sector, alongside boosting joint research and startup collaboration.

Referring to his 2024 visit to Austria--the first by an Indian Prime Minister in four decades--PM Modi said the continued high-level exchanges reflect the growing depth of bilateral ties and expressed confidence that the partnership will evolve into a more innovation-driven and future-ready relationship.

Federal Chancellor of Austria Dr Christian Stocker is currently on a four-day official visit to India. This is his inaugural visit to the country and his first official visit to the Asian continent since taking office in 2025. (ANI)

(With ANI inputs)