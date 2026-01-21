Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh on Wednesday stressed the necessity of strong military capability, warning that without it, even powerful nations risk being subjugated by others.

Citing historical examples, he noted that India and China once together accounted for nearly 60 per cent of the world’s GDP, yet their economic dominance did not prevent them from being captured and colonised.

Drawing parallels with more recent events, Air Chief Marshal Singh referred to countries like Venezuela and Iraq to underline that even economically sound nations remain vulnerable in the absence of a robust military, reinforcing his assertion that military power ultimately serves as the final guarantor of sovereignty.

Addressing the 22nd Subroto Mukherjee Seminar in Delhi, Air Chief Singh said, "We must understand that military power stands as the ultimate arbiter of national power. Anybody can be economically sound but can't be secure. We have the example of our own country, we plus China controlled 60% of worlds GDP at one time, but that didn't stop us from getting captured and colonised. Any one of these powers is very important, but finally, what is required is a robust military, because if you don't have it, you can be subjugated by anybody. Venezuela and Iraq are the most recent examples. It is the military power which is important, but what is more important is the will to use that military power," he said.

