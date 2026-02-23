Milk adulteration tragedy in Andhra claims four lives due to Anuria

Amaravati: Four people have died over the past two days in Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry city after reportedly developing anuria, a condition marked by the inability to pass urine. Authorities suspect the cases may be linked to adulterated milk supplied in the area.

Two patients undergoing treatment succumbed since Sunday night. They were identified as S. Seshagiri Rao (72) and Radha Krishnamurthy (74). Three others remain in critical condition.

Two deaths had been reported earlier. All the victims are residents of Laala Cheruvu and Chowdeswari Nagar in East Godavari district.

Since February 15, at least 14 people have been hospitalised with similar symptoms, including four members of a single family. Most of those affected are above 60 years of age, though a three-year-old child and a five-month-old infant are also among the patients.

As the affected families were supplied milk by the same vendor, health officials suspect adulteration as the possible cause. Residents told police that the milk and curd delivered on Maha Shivratri (February 15) had a bitter taste. The vendor, identified as Ganesh, has been detained for questioning.

East Godavari District Collector Kirthi Chekuri said the exact cause of the deaths would be confirmed only after post-mortem reports are received.

The Medical and Health Department has deployed special teams to intensify the probe. Health and Family Welfare Commissioner G. Veerapandian said officials are collecting milk, water and other samples from the affected localities for laboratory testing.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday reviewed the situation at a high-level meeting. He spoke with the District Collector, Superintendent of Police and officials from the Medical, Health and Food Safety departments to assess the response.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the same vendor had supplied milk to 106 households in the area. Samples have already been collected from 75 families and are being gathered from others. All have been sent for laboratory analysis.

Medical camps and rapid response health teams have been set up on the ground to monitor residents and provide assistance.

The Chief Minister directed that the best possible medical care be extended to those undergoing treatment and ordered strict action against the vendor once lab results confirm the findings. He also instructed senior Food Safety and Health Department officials to immediately reach Rajahmundry to oversee the investigation.

(with IANS inputs)